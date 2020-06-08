Addis Ababa To Get Two Ultra-Modern Hospitals

Addis Ababa, June 7, 2020 (FBC) – Addis Ababa City Administration is set to build two ultra-modern hospitals in a bid to meet the growing demand of high standard supplementary health facilities.

The health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse and Deputy Mayor of Engineer Takelle Umma have today deliberated with other officials to solicit views to construction experts on the structural designs of the two modern hospitals.

Imbalance of growing number of patients with health care facilities in the capital has forced the city administration to build the two hospitals; it is indicated on the occasion.

The two modern hospitals to be built in Nifas Silk and Lafto Keranio Sub Cities are said to have a total capacity of accommodating 940 patients, it is learned.