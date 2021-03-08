Action Against Hunger Warns One In Five Children Acutely Malnourished In Refugee Reception Center On Ethiopia-South Sudan Border

March 8, 2021

Action Against Hunger Warns One In Five Children Acutely Malnourished In Refugee Reception Center On Ethiopia-South Sudan Border

COVID-19 Resettlement Delays Cause Alarming Over-Crowding as Number of Asylum-Seekers Doubled in February

ADDIS ABABAB, EthiopiaMarch 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — With global attention focused on the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, another crisis is unfolding in the country’s west. In February, the number of refugees and asylum seekers doubled in Pagak Reception Center on Ethiopia’s border with South Sudan, driven by conflict, food insecurity, and flooding in South Sudan.

More than 16,000 people are currently at the overcrowded refugee reception center in Pagak, which is a temporary receiving area the size of just two soccer fields.

A temporary receiving area the size of two soccer fields, Pagak is overcrowded and ill-equipped to handle the significant water, sanitation, health, and food needs of the more than 16,000 people currently seeking refuge there. Action Against Hunger conducted a mass screening of 1,979 refugee children younger than five years old in the Pagak Reception Center from February 17-19, 2021. The

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.