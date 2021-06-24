Action. Action. Action. Time to get back to work & finish our liberation goals. We should not and must not settle for anything else.

Today we find out without any shadow of doubt that Oromo leaders are kidnapped and unlawfully detained as a means to stop them from representing Oromia and Oromo people. They are releasing some of the leaders because they feel the deed is done and we say we are only get started. It is time for us to stop regurgitating words and actions done to us and take action in small or big ways.