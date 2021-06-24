Action. Action. Action. Time to get back to work & finish our liberation goals. We should not and must not settle for anything else.
Today we find out without any shadow of doubt that Oromo leaders are kidnapped and unlawfully detained as a means to stop them from representing Oromia and Oromo people. They are releasing some of the leaders because they feel the deed is done and we say we are only get started. It is time for us to stop regurgitating words and actions done to us and take action in small or big ways.
Time to get back to work & finish our liberation goals. We should not and must not settle for anything else. This message do not concern those who have sold their conscience.
Najat Hamza
Jaal Abdii Raggaasaa hidharraa hiikkamee utuu mana isaa hin gahiin hidhaatti deebifame. Odeessa qabatama amma keessan nu qaqqabe jiruun “Jaal Abdiin utuu gara manaatti galaa jiranii tikni PP konkolaataa keessaa fuudhanii gara biraatti geessaa jiru. amma Konkolaataa tika mootummatiin ukkamsanii
gara Alamganaa geessaa jiru. Jala buunee isin beeksifna.
Bakka jirruu Uummatni Oromoo Sagalee haataanuuf!!
Ibsa Negassa Wegassa
እኚህ የእምዬ ኢትዮጵያ ወታደሮች በትግራይ መከላከያ ሰወራዊት የተማረኩ ናቸው፡፡ ደግሞ አሁንም ዳግሞ አባ ዱላና ኩማ ደመክሳ ብሎ ተላላኪ ኦህዴድ ጠፍጥፈው ይዞውብን እንዳይመጡ መጠንቀቅ መልካም ነው፡፡ አሜሪካንና የውጪ ሀይሎችንም በዚህ አካባቢ የምያደርጉትን እንቅስቃሴ በንቃት መከታተል ያስፈልጋል፡፡ ABO G – OLF United ይሄ መልዕክት ለናንተ ነው፡፡
#Breaking: Lolli kaabaa jabaatee itti fufee jira. Kun warra waraana Abiy Raayyaa Ittisa Tigraay too’atamaniidha. Sirna Abiy Tigraay keessa jiru dubbiin fanxoo irratti copxoo itti ta’aa jirti.
Amma waraanni Abiyi fi Eritrea booji’ame kun Raayyaa Ittisa Tigraay waliin Abiy waraana…yaa Abiy carraa kee…
TDF will set free Abiy and his team let alone genocide prisoners(POGs=prisoners of genocide) from amhara and rest of ethiopia . TDF is worried for these prisoners and hell bent on searching food from abroad. These prisoners were killing children and elders.