ABOn Hilton jalaa fashalaa’ee jennaan ABO Sodaree fidaa jirti PPn!!
Fekadu Fayisa
The Babo Incidence of West Wollega is a pretext for further Genocide!!
The concrete information emerging from there shows that the genocide was the second phase of Guliso’s case. Reliable sources from residents of Babo portrays the reverse of what is being propagated by Government and Amhara mafias. Some residents informed us that the atrocious Abiyi’s administration is obdurantely planning for more genocides in the area the days to come. In preparation for which the government is sending thosands of Amhara special force integrated with Eriteria’s military to the region. Thus, this is a pretext for taking another genocide in the name of shane.
This is the continuation of ‘Gulisos’s drama sponsored by Government, directed by Amhara mafias, propoganda is dispatched by innocents and crooked individuals. The game is still under way.
Inbox!
Fekadu Fayisa
Namichi miillaa Abiyyi dhungatee sun amma immo debise waan yerooti malee seeraatti dhi’aachuun keessan hin hafuu jedhee ijoollee Abiyyi MN Oromiyaan ofiin jettutti dhaadachaa jira, gosh
