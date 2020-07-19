Abiyyi Isaayyaas Yeroo Itoophiyaa Dhufu minxaafii Diimaan simatee ; Isaayyaas Immoo bututtuu ciccitaa afeefii ofirraa gaggeesse.sanuu buufata xiyyaaratti.
cidha ajjaabiin hin bareechine barbaree qanxisuu qofa
The delegation also inspected, during their stop-over at Sawa Airport, graduation-parade rehearsals of the 33rd Round of the National Service. Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation departed home in the later afternoon hours today after a two-day fruitful working visit pic.twitter.com/uBDojsc5Aj
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 19, 2020
Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation today toured agricultural development projects in the environs of Kerkebet Dam in Gash Barka Region. The PM and his delegation were accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki and senior Government officials during the visit. pic.twitter.com/eayFTu9Mco
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 19, 2020
Be the first to comment