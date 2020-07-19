Abiyyi Isaayyaas Yeroo Itoophiyaa Dhufu minxaafii Diimaan simatee ; Isaayyaas Immoo bututtuu ciccitaa afeefii ofirraa gaggeesse.sanuu buufata xiyyaaratti.

cidha ajjaabiin hin bareechine barbaree qanxisuu qofa

Miidhaksaa Abbishuu

The delegation also inspected, during their stop-over at Sawa Airport, graduation-parade rehearsals of the 33rd Round of the National Service. Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation departed home in the later afternoon hours today after a two-day fruitful working visit pic.twitter.com/uBDojsc5Aj

