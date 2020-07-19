Abiyyi Isaayyaas Yeroo Itoophiyaa Dhufu minxaafii Diimaan simatee

July 19, 2020

Abiyyi Isaayyaas Yeroo Itoophiyaa Dhufu minxaafii Diimaan simatee ; Isaayyaas Immoo bututtuu ciccitaa afeefii ofirraa gaggeesse.sanuu buufata xiyyaaratti.
cidha ajjaabiin hin bareechine barbaree qanxisuu qofa

Miidhaksaa Abbishuu

