Abiy’s war on Tigray: Cause, Course, and Consequences

Madii Oduu BBC Afaan Oromoo Aadde Keeriyaa Ibraahiim harka kennatan jedhame
Afa Yaa’iin Mana Maree Federeeshinii duraanii fi miseensi TPLF aadde Keeriyaa Ibraahiim mootummaaf harka kennachuu Odeeffannoowwan labsii yeroo muddamaa naannoo tigraay to’achuuf qaamni mootummaan hundeesse ibseera.
Aadde Keeriyaan miseensota koree hojii raawwachiiftuu addichaa sagala keessaa tokko yoo ta’an, aangoo isaanii federaalaa gadhiisuun gara naannoo Tigraay kan deeman tibba filannoo naannichi ofiin gaggeessuuf qophaayetti ture.
lolli naannoo Tigraay erga eegalee booda namoota mootummaan Federaalaa yakka garaagaraan shakkee ajaja hidhaa irratti baase keessaas aadde Keeriyaan isaan tokko.
#Ethiopia: News Alert: State affiliated media FBC and EBC reported that Keria Ibrahim, former Speaker of the House of Federation, “has surrendered to the government.”
Karia resigned from her position as speaker of the HoF on June 08 just before the HoF delivered the outcome of the much anticipated decision by the Council of Constitutional Inquiry (CCI) on Ethiopia’s deferred election.
Keria Ibrahim was elected as Speaker of the HoF on April 30, 2018.
Former Speaker of House of Federation and #TPLF top official Keria Ibrahim surrenders
በተራ ቁጥር 1 እና በተራ ቁጥር 2 ያለውን ልዩነት ተመልከቱ? የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ላይ እየደረሰ ያለው አሳዛኝና አስከፊ ግፍ ምን ያህል እንደሆነ፤በእንዴት ያለ የባርነት ቀንበር ስር መሆናችንን ያሳያል።
