“Abiy risks rolling Ethiopia into another pointless, hellish war”—Ethiopia’s looming civil war
Also on the daily podcast: super-chickens and self-reliance in China, and the books bound with human skin
The Intelligence
(economist)–PRIME MINISTER ABIY AHMED has taken drastic steps to quieten a state stacked with trained militias. The conflict could draw in more states—or the whole of the Horn of Africa. China’s increasing push for self-reliance in a globalised economy has its complications—made clear by a vast influx of precision-bred super-chickens. And the macabre tale of books bound with human skin. Runtime: 21min
