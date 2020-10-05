#Abiy is on his shakiest ground yet; his star lost its shine, his legitimacy diminished & his entire case to stay on power came to rest on a flimsy constitutional trick by a ruber-stamp chamber of unelected loyalists while every relevant political force is determined to stop him.
An inclusive, genuine and comprehensive national dialogue has never been so urgent to avert a looming catastrophe. Any further unilateral move by those in power now will only worsen what’s an already bleak outlook.
Especially, reports suggesting that the #PP govt is considering an overhaul of the electoral law and it’s disinclination to engage in any serious dialogue only invite more troubles for the so-called ‘transition’ that’s already tottering!
አገር በጥቅስና በትርኢት አትመራም!
ቀኑ እየደረሰ ነው!!!
Believing that Abiy Ahmed adopted his post (see the screenshot) from Mark Twain’s quote that reads “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”, I can say he misunderstood and also misinterpreted the quote. For the quote is not about until when lies keep traveling around the world, but it’s about speedy dissemination of lies and the much slower propagation of truths.
