Abiy is going global with his war on Oromos!

Charging lawful and law- maker constitution lawyer, scholar and human right advocate (Tsegaye Ararissl) with terrorism is mockery of justice to say the least. How low this man( Abiy Ahmed) goes is anybody’s guess. The man is getting weird and wild with every actions and acts. We must stand up to stand him down!

Tamiru L Kitata