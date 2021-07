Oduu Adooleessa 5,2021-Abiy Imbaasota 30 nin cufa jechuu fi Hiikaa haaldureen TPLF qabu

Is Ethiopian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia among the 30 to be closed soon?

Just curious!

This is very serious!

Lencho Bati has to confirm this as soon as possible?

But no problem!

If yes, Lencho will be assained to rewrite the “Medemer book” again, since the current situation doesn’t match with the original contents of the troubled book.

Or will he join the OLF again???