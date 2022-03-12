Abiy fi Oromoo: #Jaal baatee urgeessaa….Mootummaan Naf**yaa waan Oromoo gocha jiru ilaala.
Nama qaamni isaa guutuu fayya qabu hidhee akkana godie gadi nuuf lakkisee…
Abiy fi Oromoo
Security forces burned civilians in #Metekel region, Benishangul Gumuz district.
A five-minute horror video shows members of the special forces from the Amhara regions and the Southern Southern Regions (SNNP) along with members of the Ethiopian Defense Forces (ENDF) who were burned. A people of civilians.
Also in the video there are several men who are not dressed, but armed and burning people.
In Benishangul Gumuz region it was allowed to enter and operate in Metekel region in September last year.
The special forces of Amhara region, Gambella, Sidama and SNNP regional state were taken to Bulen district of Metekel region.
This video shows civilians being burned and that is what caused a big terror.
Nj. Ogaadenia media
Ethiopian Security Forces Burn a Man Alive!!
Security forces from the SNNPR along with Fano militias and #Amhara special forces were caught on video burning a man alive. Several other prisoners had already been burnt to death before the man’s murder, showing the level of impunity. https://t.co/GncNMJeoYM pic.twitter.com/25emeYvjIP
— Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) March 12, 2022
