Colonel Abiy, every day he angers a country and/or nations and nationalities as much as he thinks he is an undisputed king like Haile Selassie who can rule as long as he aspires to rule by force.

As part of his long time aspiration, he added Eritrea to the map of Ethiopia and hence, reminding everyone that does he only wants to dismantle the Multinational federalism but anything that was created by TPLF including allowing Eritrea to be a separate country from Ethiopia.

We will see how Afawerke will respond to this new development from Abiy, the man who deceived all those who had supported and brought him to the power.

SR News

The fight for justice in Ethiopia.

Amnesty International