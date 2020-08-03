Abiy biyya san badii jalaa oolchuuf:
1. Tapha siyaasaa paartiin biyya bulchaa jiru (PP) gaggeessaa jiru dhaabuu qaba;
2. Humnooti nafxanyootaa tuttuqqaa sabootaa keessayyuu, Oromoo irraa akka of qusatan dhaamsa jabaa dabarsuu qaba;
2. Mormitoota waliin taa’ee egeree biyya sanaa irratti maryachuun imala ykn Daandii Waloo qiyyaasuu qaba;
3. Hidhamtoota siyaasaa mara haalduree tokko malee hidhaa irraa gadhiisuu qaba;
4. Mootummaa naannoo Tigiraay waliin taa’ee rakkina siyaasaa dhalate hiikuu qaba;
5. Lola uummata irratti labsee jiru dhaabuu qaba. WBO waliin araaramuu qaba.
6. Waan armaan olii yoo gochuu dadhabe, aangoo gadhiisuu qaba.
Kun waamicha YEROO ti!
Dábessá Gemelal
“ሀጫሉ ሞቷል ጃዋር ይቀራል”
“Haacaaluu is dead. Jawar is not yet.” The slogan clearly implies that Jawar is the next to be murdered. This is the ultimate goal of col Abiy. This is Abiy’s political vision that creates is new crises in the country!
Solution: Fightback with all means
This is very dangerous—Ethiopia Coronavirus is at 18,706+ case and 310+ death. The number is On the rise yet the government sponsored out door event with zero social distancing and face mask. #Ethiopia @hrw #Covid_19 @WHO https://t.co/c3f5CMEf05
— Mayné, MPA (@DaweMpa) August 2, 2020
ሸገር ላይ
ለግድብ ሳይሆን ለስድብ ነው!!
You will pay the Price!!
#QeerrooSalaalee #FreeOromia #OromoProtests
Be the first to comment