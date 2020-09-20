Abiy Ahmed: The Ethiopia Foday Sankoh

Foday Sankoh was the founder and leader of the Sierra Leone rebel group Revolutionary United Front (RUF), which was supported by Charles Taylor-led NPFL in the 11-year-long Sierra Leone Civil War which started in 1991 and ended in 2002.

In Ethiopia, a certain young delusional man from a dysfunctional family who wants to become the 7the King of Ethiopia has unleashed unseen cruelty on his own Oromo people and killed them like rats.

After 2 years of mayhem and bloodshed across the country, the people have finally rallied to oust him and an ugly end is now beckoning. Abiy Ahmed will die like Foday Sankoh: a mad man or should end up in the International Criminal Court (ICC) like Charles Taylor.

Photo: Foday Sankoh in his last days and AbiyAhmed