Abiy Ahmed Suffers From An Identity Crisis!

July 16, 2020

The world needs to KNOW!
The Ethiopia government has jailed prominent leaders like Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, and many bright minds without committing a crime!
They are keeping them in a unsafe place that can expose all of them to Carona virus.
We cannot be silent about this urgent matter!!!
An immediate action is needed to save their lives!

#OromoProtests #FreeOromia #FreeAllOromoPoliticalPrisoners

Bekele Gerba explains events that led up to his arrest in his own words to the court, according to Reporter.

