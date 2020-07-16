Abiy Ahmed Suffers From An Identity Crisis
The world needs to KNOW!
The Ethiopia government has jailed prominent leaders like Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, and many bright minds without committing a crime!
They are keeping them in a unsafe place that can expose all of them to Carona virus.
We cannot be silent about this urgent matter!!!
An immediate action is needed to save their lives!
#OromoProtests #FreeOromia #FreeAllOromoPoliticalPrisoners
Bekele Gerba explains events that led up to his arrest in his own words to the court, according to Reporter.
