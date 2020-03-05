The most important one is existential: after holding power for three decades, Tigray is the military bastion of the Eastern African country, and its economic web cuts across the country.

The Ethiopian leader still needs Tigray for several reasons, almost all of them important.

This has stalled the effects of the peace pact between the two countries, with most, if not all, land borders remaining closed. But there are still flights between the two capitals, which marks progress, but not the kind either leader wants or needs right now.

PM Abiy is banking on the fervor of the campaign process to solve, or at least stall, some of the problems for him. While the TPLF is in a historically strong position to oppose him, for example, it is still now looking for partners for a new coalition, while facing opposition in Tigray as well.

The bad taste of the TPLF’s time in power also works well for Addis Ababa, by making it harder for most parties to consider a coalition with them a good idea.

But PM Abiy still faces critical questions of how he can navigate the multiple issues on the regional level, especially for the parties he merged, to mount a national campaign with (more) violence.

, now counts Jawar Mohammed among its senior members. Jawar, an immensely popular figure in Oromo politics at the moment, and other leaders are also working on a loose coalition on the issue of self-rule.

His arrest in late 2019, and the tens of deaths that followed, proved to Abiy that further harassment would escalated things. He is likely to use the bureaucracy to frustrate his efforts, which is already happening. In Amhara, the security situation since the attempted coup in June has only worsened and there are many issues for the new regional administration has to deal with. In mid-February, the issue of ‘brain drain’ ,as the Abiy taps the region’s leaders to positions in his administration and party, came up during an emergency council meeting.

The council’s refusal to accede to the regional head’s proposals exemplify, in a way, the region’s resistance to either PM Abiy’s strategy or speed.

Like other regions, Amhara is likely to be caught up in its regional issues far more than national ones, as its leaders try to placate its citizens’ and solve security, ethnic, and even generational tensions.

For Addis Ababa, the main challenge for the next few months is to build the center, with the Prosperity Party as its main vehicle, while keeping the regions not just together within Ethiopia, but even as intact regions within themselves. It also has to battle rising political figures in Oromia, which hosts the capital and whose leaders are demanding self-rule, to keep it within the federation.

Bottom Line: Giving many of these issues time to fester would only worsen them, which might explain why both the Prime Minister and the electoral board have repeatedly said the election date is cast in stone.