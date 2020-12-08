Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia to Visit Moyale Kenya to meet Uhuru Kenyatta

Press statement released from state house say President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 receive Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Moyale, Marsabit County at the start of the Ethiopian leader’s two-day official visit to Kenya.

On the same day, the two leaders will visit Lamu County where they will inspect the ongoing construction of the new Lamu Port, an anchor project of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.The press concluded that Media houses are advised to deploy in both locations accordingly.