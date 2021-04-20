Abiy Ahmed! Kuno as geenye. Isaan gammachiisu jedhee Oromo meeqa fixee dhumarra akkas godhan.

April 20, 2021

በአማራ ክልል ኦሮሞን #በሚገባው መጠን #አልገደልክልንም በሚል እየተደረገ ባለው ስልፍ #ሙሴአችን ብለው ስቅለውት የነበረውን #የብይን ባነር ቀደውታል።

I can’t imagine any grave ugly racism than this. How on earth they insult 40 million Oromo? Can ythe so called government punish those hate moangers ?

