Abiy Ahmed is a rare leader who is disintegrating his own nation and the Horn of Africa while preaching unity as the world is idly watching.

Abiy Ahmed’s military campaign against the Tigrian people under the cover of maintaining law and order with the full involvement of Isayas Afeworki’s force is not over yet in the north.

Now he invites Uhuru Kenyata of Kenya in the south to join him in a war against the Oromo people under the cover of eliminating the OLF /Oromo Liberation Front/. The OLF is a vanguard organization of the Oromo nation, which Abiy himself invited from the neighboring Eritrea and legally registered opposition party.

Now he shamelessly invites Uhuru Kenyata to get involved in the Ethiopian internal affairs, which may ultimately herald the disintegration of the Ethiopian state according to Washington Post opinion.