Abiy Ahmed has taken 32 Cameraman with him to Khartoum Sudan

August 26, 2020

Abiy Ahmed has taken 32 Cameraman with him to Khartoum Sudan to have a photo with the US Secretary of State Mr Mike Pomeo but his request to have a meeting with the Secretary of State have been rejected.

