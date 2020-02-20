Abiy Ahmed: Evil conman fooling and playing innocent religious people!!!!!

He will do anything and everything to remain on power. He will swear by the Bible and Quran, he will employ Nigerian witchcraft, he will declare war and he will commit unspeakable attrocities to remain on power. Remember, he has many checks on his thirst for power right now. Imagine if there is no dictator TPLF in the north, and strong media and party activity in Oromiyaa. He has probably declared himself ‘supreme leader’ long ago.

Abiy is a clear and present danger to the Federation.

Biyya Oromiyaa

ABIY AHMED’S TWITTER AND FACEBOOK PAGES POST A MAP OF DISMEMBERED SOMALIA https://t.co/zaoTiO5ZqE pic.twitter.com/pT5AqbP7qc — Kichuu (@kichuu24) February 19, 2020

Yeroon Suraa Da’ima Kana Arguu Jechaa Elemoo Qilxuu Dubate Tokkon Yadadhe Gabrumman Jirachuu irraa Du’uti bilisummadha Jedhe Sumnii Diina Jaal Elemoo Qilxuu