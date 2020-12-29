Abiy Ahmed De-federate Ethiopia, the B/shangul-Gomuz Region has lost Its Federal Status

In the crusade to de-federate Ethiopia, the B/shangul-Gomuz region has lost its federal status as Abiy Ahmed overtakes control of the Benishangul Metekel regional administration and set up a task force directly reporting to him.

The Benishangul Regional Assembly also has today revoked the immunity of four members who were recently accused of the violence in that region. Benishangul Police commissioner has confirmed that Metekel Zonal administrator Ato Atinku was arrested, and charged for being part of the Metekel crises.

More than 100 people were killed in a shooting attack recently in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region, according to the state-appointed human rights commission.

Gashu Dugaz, a senior security official from the region, said authorities were aware of the attack and were verifying details of the identities of the attackers and the victims, but did not give further information. Ethiopia’s military has been fighting TPLF forces in the northern Tigray region for over six weeks in a conflict that has displaced close to 950,000 people.

The military deployed in other regions of Ethiopia were deployed to fight in the Tigray conflict, raising fears of a security vacuum. Even before the Tigray war erupted last month, Abiy Ahmed’s government had been grappling with rising insecurity in many parts of the country.

