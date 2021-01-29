Abiy Ahmed Ali’s parallel governmen
The prime minister has over the last three years restricted political decision-making to an increasingly narrow circle of loyal followers. His office is now the core of Ethiopian power, leaving government ministers out in the cold.
Central bank turns up heat on TPLF’s khat baron backers
The deputy governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia has sent a letter to the heads of all the country’s commercial banks ordering them to close the accounts and freeze the assets of businessmen figuring on its list of suspected TPLF supporters.
Via: SRN
