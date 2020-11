Abiy Ahmed Ali “ዉሸት በኪሱ”!

አቢይ ልክ እንደ ወያነ በኢትዮጵያ ህዝብና ታሪክ ዉስጥ በፋሽስትነት ሲታወስ ይኖራል.ላንዳንዶቹ ይህ አባባል ዛሬ ላይዋጥላቸዉ ይችላል፣ ግን ሃቅ ነዉ.

Abiy: “I went to Eritrea”

አቢቹ፣ “በሚስጥር ኤርትራ ሄጄ ነበር።”

30 Nov 2020 – (EP) Ethiopian prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed gave a speech in parliament today and said he had travelled in secret to Eritrea.

Eritrean Press had the information at the time but did not wish to reveal about the trip and jeopardise the mission.

These were what he said today about Eritrea:

“When the Northern Command was attacked, we gave instructions for the rest to retreat to Eritrea.”

“Eritreans fed, dressed and armed our retreated soldiers.”

“Imagine what might have happened if we had not reconciled with Eritrea.”

“I went to Eritrea with three army Generals to inspect our retreated army.”

“The forces that retreated to Eritrea regrouped and under the command of General Abebaw came back to take Shiraro.”