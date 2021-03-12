Abiy Ahimed should step down immediately and held accountable.

Abiy Ahimed should step down immediately & held accountable.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.
“The president is deeply concerned and highly engaged on this issue,” Psaki said.
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is right to call for #Ethiopia to stop fighting in Tigray. Further warfare will not meaningfully change the status quo – it will result only in more ethnic cleansing & civilian deaths, while setting back the entire country’s progress by decades.
PM Abiy earned the Nobel prize with a bevy of political reforms & detente with Eritrea. Senseless warfare and abuses in Tigray have practically erased that legacy. He should start working today towards the peace, democracy, and prosperity he promised for all of #Ethiopia.
Abiy has unleashed a disaster he can no longer manage. Asking him to take some actions with the expectation that the humanitarian situation would improve is a failure to understand the disaster. It is important that the international community come to grips with this fact. Abiy Ahimed should step down immediately & held accountable.As long as Abiy and dictator Isias Afeworki are in power, peace will never prevail in the Horn. The world must act urgently to save civilian lives.
– Herman J. Cohen
#Ethiopia‘s many civil wars have all been caused by authoritarian centralized control of power by a single ethnic group. The time has come for a truly decentralized federal system with separation of powers. The “federal” system under TPLF control for 28 years was completely fake.
— Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) March 4, 2021
Aggaammii ABO diiguu
Namootni,gareen ABO dhiigaa fi lafee tahuu hin hubatne,Jijjiirama kana Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoon dhiigaan fidee harkaa butamuun isaaniif hin galle; Kan bakkuma kaleessaa waanuma kaleessaa itti fakkaatu ABO diiguuf foolatu. Foolatanii dil’uu dhalu malee waan lubbuu qabu hin dhalan. Maqaa Kora Sabaa ABOtu waame jechuun Qajeelaa Mardaasaa PP waliin walii galee dhama’aa jira. Qeerroon ammas harkatti fashaleessee dhaaba isaa ni tikfata. Leencoo Lataa,Diimaa Naggoo fi Galaasaa Dilboofaa immoo maqaa Oromoo dialoguedhaan PPf bakka kennanii walgahii gaggeessuuf foolatu. Kun yoommuu hidhamtootni siyaasaa Oromoo mana hidhaatti rakkachaa,hooggantootni TPLF mana hidhaatii hiikamaa jirani dha.
Kunis hin milkaa’u
Ani waan godhu beeka; Atis waan gootu beekta
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
European Union (EU)-Ethiopia relations: EU Council conclusions stress the strategic partnership and EU’s deep concerns about the situation in the Tigray region
The Council today adopted conclusions stressing on the one hand Ethiopia’s important role as a strategic partner and a key multilateral actor, and on the other hand reiterating the EU’s great concerns regarding the situation in the Tigray region and the wider region.
Ethiopia is currently in a complex domestic situation with major implications for the greater region. The armed conflict in the Tigray region exacerbates tensions in the Horn of Africa. Further military escalation and long-term instability must be avoided.
The EU also notes the far-reaching democratic transition process Ethiopia is undergoing, with important political and economic reforms being implemented. In the conclusions the EU urges all parties to immediately end violence in the Tigray region, and ensure full, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need in all areas. While acknowledging the Ethiopian government’s work to address some of the needs of the population in the region, the EU stresses the need to increase these efforts, and guarantee full cooperation with the UN and all humanitarian organisations on the ground.
The Council is extremely concerned by the numerous testimonies as to possible war crimes and crimes against humanity, extra-judicial killings and other serious human rights violations and abuses. The EU calls for these actions to end immediately and for perpetrators to be brought to justice.
The EU encourages the Ethiopian government to enhance its cooperation with the African Union, in order to take peaceful and concerted decisions to preserve the stability of the whole region and to ensure a political solution to the conflict.
The EU wishes to pursue the constructive dialogue with the Ethiopian government on all these issues; the EU also notes the far-reaching democratic transition process Ethiopia is undergoing, with important political and economic reforms being implemented. With regard to the announcement of general elections to be held on 5 June 2021, the EU welcomes the commitment by the Ethiopian government to hold credible and transparent elections and is ready to continue to support such a process.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.
Be the first to comment