Abiy Ahimed should step down immediately and held accountable.

Abiy Ahimed should step down immediately & held accountable.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

“The president is deeply concerned and highly engaged on this issue,” Psaki said.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is right to call for #Ethiopia to stop fighting in Tigray. Further warfare will not meaningfully change the status quo – it will result only in more ethnic cleansing & civilian deaths, while setting back the entire country’s progress by decades.