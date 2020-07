Aangawoonni Bilxiginnaa dhaabata Afrotsion Construction PLC..

The two documents leaked, one from Naftenga Bilxiginaa party and the other from Neonaftenga Bilxiginaa (Oromo speaking Naftenga) party, give important insight into the repressive strategies of the regime.

The Neonaftenga Bilxiginaa plan calls for a spying, intimidation, jailing, and removal [killings] of the opposition, supporters and members, Oromo nationalist figures, wealthy business people and the diaspora. One can read this from the document.

I have already recommended to Qeerroo to implement the strategy put forward on the document. They outlined the evil plan to destroy the Oromo opposition, we have to turn their entire strategy on its head by using their own plan against themselves. Our freedom fighters need to actively engage in spying, self defense, sabotage, confiscating [heist] etc to destroy the Naftenga/Neonaftenga regime.

Biyya Oromiyaa