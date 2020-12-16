A very high ranking Amhara official uses publicly “a racist and typically colonial wording” vis- a vis the “indigenous” population of BG.
…. A Rattlesnake, if Cornered will become so angry it will bite itself. That is exactly what the Amhara harboring of hate and resentment against others is — a biting of oneself. They think they are harming other nations and nationalities in holding these spites and hates, but the deeper harm is to themselves.
1. For the first time to my knowledge, a very high ranking Amhara official, Gizachew Muluneh, head of the Amhara regional state communication affairs office, uses publicly a racist and typically colonial wording vis-à vis the “indigenous” population of BG.
— René Lefort (@rene_renelefort) December 15, 2020
2. He qualifies the Amhara and Agew population of BG as “light skinned” (of course to the opposite of the “black” local people) and said the firsts have “modernized them by changing their poor work culture and civilization”. How could this hellish hate escalation stop???
— René Lefort (@rene_renelefort) December 15, 2020
ሀሰን አሊ: የተደበቀ እውነተኛ ታሪክ – https://t.co/IkIUgP97Pg pic.twitter.com/3VTR6sAekV
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) December 16, 2020
Be the first to comment