A very high ranking Amhara official uses publicly “a racist and typically colonial wording” vis- a vis the “indigenous” population of BG.

December 16, 2020

…. A Rattlesnake, if Cornered will become so angry it will bite itself. That is exactly what the Amhara harboring of hate and resentment against others is — a biting of oneself. They think they are harming other nations and nationalities in holding these spites and hates, but the deeper harm is to themselves.

