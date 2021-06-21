A sham election held where thousands of political prisons are languishing behind bars is credible for Daniel Bekele and Bertukan Mideksa.

Daniel Bekele says on CNN that, the ongoing Ethiopian sham election is “a reasonable and a credible election!”

Daniel Bekele claims also that Ethiopia’s electoral board led by his previous “comrade – in – arms”, Bertukan Mideksa is credible

Daniel Bekele and Bertukan Mideksa shared the same political goal and were imprisoned by the EPRDF, the previous Ethiopian regime. They were both hand – picked by Abiy Ahmed as Chief Commissioner at Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Ethiopia’s electoral board chairperson respectively.

Geneti Deressa