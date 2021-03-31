A screeching U turn on Ethiopian-Eritrean Federation

It is not very often that you see such a rapid change of direction. But hardly had the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Dina Mufti, stopped speaking than the sparks began to fly.

One can only speculate on what his masters had to say and ask how long Mr Dina will be in the post.

His declaration that Eritreans and Ethiopians longed to return to being a single country caused a storm.

dmit that they) don’t celebrate the day they separated from Ethiopia. They don’t like it. The ones (Eritreans) abroad confess it. Ethiopians also have the same feeling. Let alone with Eritrea, it would be good to become one with the rest of our neighboring countries. The relationship we had with Eritrea is, we are one people, we are one country.”

Now has come the reversal . It could hardly be more grovelling.

“In my weekly briefing on 30th March 2021 , I have cited the fact that Ethiopia and Eritrea as close neighbours deserve wholerounded relationship. I also said both Eritreans and Ethiopians equally abhore the unfortunate war and adversity. Ethiopia is committed to the Eritrean sovereignty and I have been also equally committed . Therefore I would like to bring to the attention of fellow Eritreans and others that there has been an understanding of my presentation out of the context .l humbly apologize for the confusion . Long live Ethio -Eritrean solidarity!!!!!!”

The Ethiopian ambassador to Eritrea was forced to join the apology.

The US Embassy in Asmara also gently joined in, with this timely reminder.

