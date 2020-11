A report of civilian killings in Wallaga was likely premeditated and committed by the government forces

A report of civilian killings in Wallaga region of Ethiopia by the alleged “Gun men” on 11/2/2020 was likely premeditated and committed by the government forces of Ethiopia to produce an excuse of war against the regional state of Tigray, as the subsequent courses of events alluded to that:

The regional state of Amahara made a statement shortly after the incident in which it held the Tigray People’s Liberation Front responsible with no supporting evidence and called for retaliation against Tigray.

Mass mobilization of the federal army is now underway toward the northern region of Ethiopia.

More, the Lower House is summoned for extraordinary session on tomorrow, probably to officially declare war.

See the prejudgment before any probe into the killing incident and how the government rush into a punitive action.