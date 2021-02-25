A preliminary understanding reached by Somalia PM and opposition members Preliminary reports reaching us from the meeting between Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the Union of Candidates in Mogadishu say that a preliminary understanding has been reached on the talks between the two sides.

The major issues discussed at the meeting include the upcoming election, the Friday rally called by the opposition as well as what happened on the event of 19 February where former two presidential candidates and peaceful protestors were attacked by the government forces.

The government, for its part, has called on the Union of presidential Candidates to postpone tomorrow’s rally called by the Union of Candidates to give security agencies time to maintain peaceful protests by the opposition.

Sources say that Prime Minister Roble has agreed to set up a commission of inquiry into the incident on the 19th of this month when government forces blocked a protest led by some of the candidates’ union.

It is not yet known whether the candidates have accepted the government’s proposal to cancel tomorrow’s rally.

At the end of the meeting, both sides are expected to issue a statement outlining the outcome of the meeting.