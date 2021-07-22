A new video of the places that were fought today and pushed each other!
The security forces of the Ethiopian presidential palace have joined the fighting that is going on in the north and Canfar.
Afmeer tv.
Heavy wars are going on in northern Ethiopia especially three areas of Raya / Wollo and the area of Canfara both sides indicates that there is no development in the wars going on and there is no one who is clarifying it.
The Ethiopian federal media has presented a number of reports that why the Ethiopian Military forces captured Tigre as the report of TPLF soldier soldiers. They made them children.
We don’t have anything left in both sides if it becomes the media and the military.
The TIGRAY DEFENSE FORCES continue offensive
TDF Destroyed Ethiopia’s Division & Oromia’s Brigades
