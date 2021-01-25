A local delegation led by President Mustafe Muhumad Omar has arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of the country.

The delegation is taking part in what they called a forum of unifying Somali and Oromo communities. The forum took place this afternoon at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa.

It’s not clear what has prompted this kind of meeting at this time.

The presidents of the two Somali and Oromo regions have signed agreements to promote co-operation between Somali and Oromo ethnic groups. Some of the action points agreed on includes:

– Strengthening and developing the boundaries of the 2 regions – Implementing joint plans – Strengthening the integration of the two ethnic groups through regular meetings – Having joint border markets and businesses and promote economic integration between the two communities

At the end of the conference, it was underlined that the governments of the two regions, Somali and Oromo, had succeeded in pacifying the brotherly Somali and Oromo peoples who had been fighting and killing one another during the TPLF led administration.