A local delegation led by President Mustafe Muhumad Omar has arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of the country.
The delegation is taking part in what they called a forum of unifying Somali and Oromo communities. The forum took place this afternoon at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa.
It’s not clear what has prompted this kind of meeting at this time.
The presidents of the two Somali and Oromo regions have signed agreements to promote co-operation between Somali and Oromo ethnic groups. Some of the action points agreed on includes:
– Strengthening and developing the boundaries of the 2 regions
– Implementing joint plans
– Strengthening the integration of the two ethnic groups through regular meetings
– Having joint border markets and businesses and promote economic integration between the two communities
At the end of the conference, it was underlined that the governments of the two regions, Somali and Oromo, had succeeded in pacifying the brotherly Somali and Oromo peoples who had been fighting and killing one another during the TPLF led administration.
SR News
Ethiopian president begins official visit to Tanzania
Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde traveled to Tanzania on Monday and began a working visit in which she will be discussing, among other issues, the terms to establish the Nile River Basin Commission.
Tanzania is one of the six countries that signed the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), an initiative that outlines principles, rights and obligations for cooperative management and development of the Nile Basin water resources.
CFA intends to replace the bilateral cooperation agreements established by a fair pact for the riverside states, but only Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania have ratified it, and to enter into force, it must be certified by at least six nations.
This treaty does not bind Egypt nor Sudan, precisely the states that are along with Ethiopia discussing over the regulation of the Nile River, especially since 2011, when the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam began.
During her stay in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, Zewde is expected to meet with President John Magufuli, to also discuss other regional issues and several matters of bilateral interest.
