A Human ressources officer for the cell located in Nairobi : Somaliland, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan M/W

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) (reliefweb)— is an international humanitarian aid organisation that provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or manmade disasters and to victims of armed conflicts, without discrimination and irrespective of race, religion, creed or political affiliation. The French section of MSF implements programs in thirty-three countries.

In the context of the creation of a new operational cell, located in Nairobi, in Kenya, we are currently looking for this department, based in Nairobi A Human ressources officer for the cell located in Nairobi : Somaliland, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan.

Context : The main objective of the Ops department in OCP is to improve the quality of the operational response of MSF by formulating, supervising and insuring the efficient implementation of its medical humanitarian activities. The department is organized in 8 operational cells, transversal units and project units. In 2021, the Direction of Operations and the General Direction of Paris have decided to create a new cell, located in Nairobi, Kenya, in charge of the following portfolio : South Sudan, Somaliland, Ethiopia and Sudan. The creation of the cell has been effective by September, 2021. The Cell 9 Nairobi set-up is declined as following : a cell manager, a deputy cell manager in charge of medecine, a logistics supervisor, a finance and an HR supervisor.

Mission : Under the hierarchical management of the Nairobi Cell Manager and functional management of the Paris Field HR Coordinator, you are responsible for ensuring the proper follow up of Human Resources questions that arise on the countries assigned to the Cell. You will receive the necessary support from project managers based in Paris who are dedicated to specific HR subjects such as training, drafting Memoranda of Understanding, Internal Rules, the field database Homere, etc.

Main responsibilities :

As the HR supervisor, your main responsabilities are the following

• Participate to the operational strategies of the cell portfolio.

• Develop, formalize and implement the HR strategy of the countries based on operational needs and institutional challenges, in close collaboration with the mission, cell manager and HR department.

• Ensure a good management of HR (consistency and quality) of the countries managed by the cell.

• Make up (organigram, functions) international teams of expatriate and national staff (in consultation with the Cell Manager or Deputy), in accordance with fixed operational objectives.

• Place international staff required for the field projects assigned to the Cell, in collaboration with the Pool Managers.

• Ensure new international field workers are briefed prior to departure and debriefed upon return (work in collaboration with the departure officers in Paris and the desk associate).

• Follow-up and career planning for national and international staff (during their assignment): identify staff (international or national) for training; detachments; career path planning; etc.

• Through the mission’s coordination team advise and provide HR support to the field projects assigned to the Cell.

• Supervise, train and mentor the HRcos and FIHRcos of the countries.

• Manage the implementation of policies and procedures for hiring, compensation and managing of national and international staff.

• Collaborate with the departure office on various administrative tasks (management of PoL, travels, briefing/debriefing schedule, filing & archiving etc.)

• Make regular field visits to projects managed by the Nairobi Cell.

• Participate in budget exercise several times a year.

• Participate in discussions regarding the objectives of the Nairobi Cell and the Field HR Department in Paris. Attend and participate in meetings – and ensure the implementation of decisions made in support of those objectives.

• Participate and contribute to the different HR modules of MSF trainings (PPDs; FORIA, Information Days, WoW etc.).

• Build a network with other actors in the area, collaborates with all other MSF regional entities.