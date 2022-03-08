A decision has been made to punish those who have been accused of killing high officials after 15 years-life imprisonment.

June 15, 2011. The Amhara regional court has passed a decision today to punish 31 individuals who were accused of killing high authorities in Amhara region with 15 years of life imprisonment.

The case has been in court for the past 2 years and 8 months since the action was taken. The case has been charged on 55 suspects and 24 have been released from prison at different times. The court has been debating the 28 cases for the past years and the 28 accused has been sentenced to 15 to 18 years. It has been passed on.

According to this, the court has decided to punish 2 accused for 15 years, 2 accused for 16 years, 18 accused for 16 years and 6 months, 2 accused for 17 years, 4 accused for 18 years in prison and 3 accused for life imprisonment where they are not there. Prosecutor Mr. Temesgen Sisay has filed a complaint even though the court has given his opinion to Doiche Vele (DW)

“There are points that I don’t agree with the decision, and we will apply these points that I disagree with. For example, one of the biggest and most especially the culprits are the ordinary soldiers here, they are those who take orders and follow them, so if the accused say that they should appeal to us according to the voice of this, we have to appeal to them.”

Some of those who were sentenced when the decision was passed were seen in the face of indiscipline and most of them didn’t see any difference.

During today’s trial, many security forces have been standing carefully in the area and are busy in their surroundings.

June 15, 2011. The former president of Amhara region Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen and the adviser of the president Mr. Ezez Wase, the president of the state was killed in a meeting, the Amhara region attorney general Mr. Megbaru Kebede died a few days later.

Report: Alemnew Mekonen, for Doiche Vele (DW) from Bahir Dar. DW Amharic “I will not marry my people for the rest of my life! I strongly oppose Fano’s developmental approach that says release weapons. Fano is not a group that does terrorist acts on the border of the country! And all Amhara is Fano” Mr. Gedu Andargachew የአማራው ድምፅ