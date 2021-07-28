Qabsoo keessatti waanti goonu akkana:

1. Namni Oromoo tokko yoo fedhii fi dandeettii qabaate, akka namni sun qabsoo keessatti hirmaatuuf BEEKAMTII kenninaaf.

2. Namni Oromoo tokko fedhii qabaatee, yoo dandeettii dhabe, akka qabsoo keessatti hirmaatuuf ni BARSIIFNA.

3. Namni Oromoo tokko dandeettii qabaatee yoo fedhii dhabe, akka fedhii qabsoo keessatti hirmaatuu horatuuf ni JAJJABEESSINA.

4. Nmni Oromoo tokko yoo fedhii fi dandeettii dhabe, tooftaa ittiin fedhii fi dandeettii nama sanaa wayyeessinu qopheessuun ni GARGAARRA. Qabsoon beekumsaan deeggaramee, ogummaa gaariin hojjatame itti bahiii gaarii qabaata!!

Breaking news there is a strong war in Oromia regions between the Oromia army and the Ethiopian army.

OLF’s rebel fight is taking advantage of the heavy commander of Addis Ababa in the northern Ethiopia.

There is an agreement between Oromo and Tigre.

Yaasoo kabbabaa

Dhimma waa.ee oromoo fi oromiyaa akkas jechuun ifoomsee dubbate itti dhuyaadhaa

We know who is Oromo’s friend!

Jawar and all Oromo political prisoners will be free soon!! They will be free by Oromo freedom struggle , not by willing hate-lovers and dictators!

For sure Oromo will continue to fight and to stand for freedom, peace, love and equality!