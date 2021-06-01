Two Ethiopian projects show ‘railpolitik’ in action
Rail deals offers a chance to compare major pieces of infrastructure backed by Chinese and non-Chinese companies
Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chair of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, says a lack of rolling stock is also hampering the railway’s success: “The cargo is there, the business is there, [but] the road is taking the bigger share, with 2,000 trucks in a day in and out.
” Some of this may be inevitable, Chen says. Still, she concludes, governments need to do better at integrating construction projects into their local economies. They also need to build their technical capacity and become more savvy about ensuring that, when the contractors pack up and go, countries are left with exactly what they expected.
