9 Activists & Celebrities Speaking Up About Ethiopia’s Humanitarian Crisis

Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been at war since November 2020.

The systematic use of rape as a weapon of war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray is heartbreaking & a throwback to that country’s dark past! It is unbelievable that hardly 2 years ago the whole world was celebrating Ethiopia’s giant leaps & its leader even won a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/qEzALxRwkK — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 19, 2021

In support of those caught in conflict and crisis in Ethiopia, he took to Twitter to share a news report on Tigray’s violence, highlighting in his tweet that the country was taking steps backwards.

“The systematic use of rape as a weapon of war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray is heartbreaking and a throwback to that country’s dark past,” he said. “It is unbelievable that hardly two years ago the whole world was celebrating Ethiopia’s giant leaps and its leader even won a Nobel Peace Prize.”

2. Tsedale Lemma

Tsedale Lemma is the editor-in-chief of Ethiopia’s Addis Standard newspaper, and an advocate for freedom of speech and access to information. Lemma has used her platforms to inform the public about the ongoing situation in Tigray, and has also written for and featured in international publications highlighting the conflict, including the New York Times and Al Jazeera.

The civil conflict in Tigray has resulted in a communications blackout and strict media restrictions in the region, with authorities cracking down on media organisations and limiting what they can report. This crackdown led to the suspension of Lemma’s own newspaper. She spoke up against this on her Twitter account, directing her message to the government.

Dear gov’t: You’ve chosen to intimidate & silence local journalists from reporting the facts about the ongoings in #Tigray, #Afar & #Amhara states. That’s okay;but the least you can do is tell the #Eth n people what’s happening. You owe it to the mass you are mobilising.

Regards! — Tsedale Lemma (@TsedaleLemma) August 5, 2021

“You’ve chosen to intimidate and silence local journalists from reporting the facts about the ongoings in Tigray, Afar, and Amhara states,” she said. “That’s okay, but the least you can do is tell the Ethiopian people what’s happening. You owe it to the masses you are mobilising.”

3. The Weeknd

Over the last year the Weeknd has been consistently showing up for those in need, whether it’s donating to Global Aid Lebanon in response to the explosions in Beirut last year, or staging a fundraiser on TikTok for the Equal Justice Initiative that raised $350,000, the artist has made sure to support the world’s most vulnerable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

With that said, it’s no surprise that he took to social media in April 2021, to announce the donation of $1 million to the United Nations’ World Food Programme to provide 2 million meals for citizens in Tigray.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he said.

4. Kat Graham

Actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Kat Graham used her social media to amplify the need for global support for those who have been displaced as a result of the war in Tigray.

Graham shared a video in partnership with the UN agency, describing the situation on the ground in Ethiopia, and calling for assistance and donations.

“Tens of thousands of refugees have fled months of clashes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, arriving in neighbouring Sudan exhausted and scared, with little more than the clothes on their backs,” she said in the video.

“But UNHCR urgently needs to scale up this support so these men, women, and children who’ve lost so much can begin to rebuild their lives,” she continued.

The UNHCR is still taking donations to help drive much needed aid in Tigray.

5. Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is never one to remain quiet when there is need in Africa. She’s often taken to social media to show support for vulnerable communities and to call on world leaders for change.

In March this year, Campbell joined US supermodel Christy Turlington for an International Women’s Day Instagram livestream, put together by fashion house Marc Jacobs, that highlighted the impact the war in Tigray is having on women and girls in the region.

“I’m very concerned about what’s going on in Ethiopia,” Campbell said. “The civil war is one thing, but to see women suffering this way, and to be raped, and every violation? It’s too much. We have to speak out on it, and we have to do something.”

“I know this goes way way back, and I know that it’s tribal, but there has to be another way. Women do not have to be victimised and raped,” she continued.

6. Haben Girma

Harvard Law graduate, activist, and disability rights advocate Haben Girma, who is also part Eritrean, always uses her platform to highlight the need to protect the most vulnerable people facing injustices around the world. She took to Twitter to raise awareness about the violence in Tigray.

I’m not Tigrayan, but my heart is big enough to care for all the ethnic groups of #Ethiopia, #Eritrea & beyond. Right now the 6 million people of #Tigray are facing genocide. #StopWarOnTigray #AllowAccessToTigray — Haben Girma👩🏿‍🦯 (@HabenGirma) March 7, 2021

“I’m not Tigrayan, but my heart is big enough to care for all the ethnic groups of Ethiopia, Eritrea, and beyond,” she said in one tweet.

“The extreme suffering in Tigray is hard to imagine,” she said in another. “Weaponised hunger and systemic violence for eleven months and counting. The very least we can do is acknowledge what’s happening.”

7. Amandla Stenberg

Actress and activist Amandla Stenberg has consistently raised her voice to stand up against human rights violations, most notably crimes against Black people and racial injustice. She was also named a “Next Generation Leader” by Time Magazine for her persistent activism.

The 22-year-old posted a video on Instagram on behalf of a friend, Syena, whose family has been affected by the crisis, to help educate her audience on what is happening in Tigray and went on to call on her followers to help raise awareness.

“Did you know there’s a genocide happening in Tigray, Ethiopia? I’m advocating on behalf of my dear friend Syena whose family has been greatly affected by the unspeakable violence of the Tigray Genocide,” she said.

8. Liya Kebede

When supermodel Liya Kebede made the cover of travel magazine Holiday’s Ethiopia issue, she dedicated the issue to her home country.

In a short message on social media accompanied by a picture of the cover, the model said: “It saddens me to see what is happening there at the moment, I pray for peace.”

9. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish has been personally affected by the ongoing violence in Tigray, as she has family in Eritrea, a country that borders Ethiopia’s northern region. The two countries have been interconnected during this civil conflict, with Eritrean refugees in Tigray being caught in the crossfire, and the country’s troops being sent to Tigray to assist the Ethiopian national government.

Haddish spoke emotionally to media about the conflict, saying she had struggled to get in contact with family members and didn’t understand the need for violence and death.

“There are some tragic things going on over on the east side of Africa, in Ethiopia and Eritrea, where my father is from,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “It doesn’t matter whose fault it is, what matters is that people’s lives are being taken away in such a despairing way and in such a way that it’s not okay.”