OLF’s Jaal Dawud Ibsa’s Press Conference interrupted by Abiy Ahmed security

October 12, 2020

Full video of Jaal Dawud Ibsa’s Press Conference that Abiy’s PP fascistic regime didn’t want to be broadcast.
(audio of the live stream had issue; it starts around 1:10 into the video)
