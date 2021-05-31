70 refugees from Ethiopia arrive in Italy through humanitarian corridor
A total of 70 refugees, including 13 minors, from camps in Ethiopia landed at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Friday (May 28) on a commercial flight from Addis Ababa through a humanitarian corridors project.
In recent months the refugees had suffered worsening conditions due to the conflict in the Tigray.
The humanitarian corridors project is made possible through a memorandum of understanding with the Italian government signed in 2019 by the Community of Sant’Egidio and the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), and provides for the arrival of 600 vulnerable people.
Thirteen children, ‘joy in their eyes’
“Children: many are the children who arrived at Fiumicino airport, being held by or holding hands with their mothers and volunteers,” said the Community of Sant’Egidio in a statement.
“They arrived from Ethiopia, where a bloody war is underway. They won’t make the sea voyage that took the lives of many of their peers. In their eyes there isn’t fear, but astonishment, curiosity, joy mixed with fatigue due to the overnight journey, while in their hands they hold a bouquet of flowers that friends with the blue vests and the peace dove gave them and their mothers as soon as they got off the airplane.
This is the image of today. That of the other migration. That of humanitarian corridors,” it said. Will be hosted in various cities. The 70 refugees, composed of eight families with 13 minors and 40 single people, most of whom are under 25 years old, were welcomed at Fiumicino by volunteers and some family members already living in Italy, who in some cases are already Italian citizens.
They will be hosted in various cities (Rome, Bologna, Belluno, Parma, Brisighella, Cologno Monzese, Padova, Rieti, Ancona, and Taranto) by associations, parishes, in private homes and religious institutions, with the support of Italian families who will accompany them in their journey towards social and employment integration in Italy.
This includes providing services, Italian language courses, school enrollment for the children, and medical care.
ባልሳሳት ብዙ ሳይንሳዊ ጥናት አላደረኩም ግና ግን ማለቴ ያለ ግነት ነጮቹ ቤተሰብ(ፋሚሊ )ይወዳሉ፥፥ሂይማንቲ አይደለም፥፥ፋሚሊን በቤተሰብ ና ባለመነጠል ስም አንድ ቤት በማጎር ወጪ ይቀንሳል፥፥ወንደላጤን በነፍስ ወከፍ ቤት ከማደል ሁለትና ሶስትና ከዛም በላይ የቤተሰብ አባላት ያሉት ፋሚሊ በአንድ ቤት ማጎር ወጪ ቀናሽ፥፥ሁለት እነዚህን የሚንከባከቡና የመኖሪያ ፈቃድ ና ተያያዥ ጉዳዮችን የሚያስፈፅሙ በጎ አድራጊ ተብዬ ማህበራት መለመኛ ሆነው ስለሚያገለግሉ፥፥የነዚህን ሕፃናትና እናቶች ምስልን በማህበራዊ ሚዲያ ና በሌላም በመለጠፍ እገዛ መጠየቅ መለመኛ ሲደርጎቸው ይታያሉ፥፥የስራ ዕድልም ለብዎች ከሀይስኩል የተባረሩ ና ከከሀይ ስኩል በላይ ትምህርት የሌላቸው ስራ ያጡ ዜጎች ሌሎቹም ለ ስደተኛ ኑሮ ከባድ ነው፥፥ባጭሩ የበለጉ ሀገራት ዜጎቻቸው ለ ስደተኛ መኖር አይሉም፥፥ከላይ የጠቀስኩት ሁሉ አብረዋው ከሚሰሩና ከርሱ ራሳቸው በተለያየ መንገድ የተገኘ እውነታ ነው፥፥ልክ ዶሮና በግ ገዝተን ለትርፍ እንደምንሰራው አይነት ነው፥፥የሚገርመው መቀየር የማችለው ከነባራዊው ለም ር የተቆራኘና ሁሉም የተቀበለው ብዙዎች እንጀራችን ብለው የሚኖሩበት ነው፥፥አስተርጓሚዎች ሳይቀሩ አበሻ ይፈልጋሉ አበሻ የጠፍ ለታ ያዝናሉ የሚያገኟት ብር ስላለች ፥ኤክስፕሎይቴሽን ዝ ሌጋል የሚያሳዝን እውነታ ነው፥፥በነዚህም ዜጎቻችን መነገድ በቁ ያሳዝናል የባሰ ነገር ከታችን ንዳለ ይሰማል አምላክ ያርቀው ንፁሓንን ይቤዥልን አሜን!!!