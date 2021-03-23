57 People die of tuberculosis every day in Ethiopia
By Grace Kuria
Tuberculosis (TB) causes the death of 57 people every single day in Ethiopia.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Monday that tuberculosis causes 2 deaths per hour in the country.
Despite the encouraging results on the work done on tuberculosis prevention and control, the Ministry has urged that there are still problems that need to be addressed.
(africa)—According to the Ministry of Health, there are several factors behind such high mortality rates, these include the emergence and spread of strains that are antibiotic-resistant and the fact that 29% of people suspected of contracting Tuberculosis do not visit healthcare institutions.
The 39th World Tuberculosis Day is being celebrated worldwide and for the 24th time in Ethiopia.
