400,000 people facing famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray: UN

Officials are “using every ounce of our strength to extricate” Tigrayan civilians “from the dire situation they find themselves in”, he added.

Ceasefire ‘a joke’

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move was in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps, and declared victory within weeks after federal forces took the regional capital Mekele.

But after the rebels – having rebranded themselves the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) – retook Mekele and asserted control over most of the region, the government announced a unilateral ceasefire that the TDF has dismissed as “a joke.”

Senior UN official Rosemary DiCarlo urged the group Friday to “immediately and completely” endorse the ceasefire.

“A ceasefire observed by all parties would not only facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid but would also be a starting point for the necessary political efforts to chart a way out of the crisis,” DiCarlo said.

‘Lives will be lost’

The war has already exerted a staggering humanitarian toll, with the United States estimating 900,000 civilians are “likely already experiencing famine conditions”.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) says 5.2 million people, or 91 percent of Tigray’s population, need emergency food assistance.

On Friday, the WFP said it had resumed aid operations after a two-day pause but added that lives were still in the balance after the two major bridges leading into Tigray were destroyed.

“Lives will be lost if supply routes into Tigray do not fully open and parties to the conflict continue to disrupt or endanger free movement of cargo for WFP and other emergency responders.”