40 ambassadors and diplomats in Addis Ababa visited the war-hit Tigray region on Wednesday. Upon arrival at Alula Aba Nega Airport, they were warmly welcomed by H.E. Dr. Mulu Nega, Chief Executive of the Interim Administration of Tigray.

Dr. Mulu Nega, and colleagues briefed the Ambassadors about current situations in Tigray, particularly on the rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts as well as security issues in the region.

Thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced after a government-led military campaign against regional forces in November last year.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Ethiopia to allow an international investigation into alleged atrocities in the northern region.

The US embassy said in a Tweet it was “committed to providing life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations in Ethiopia”.

Access to the region has been limited to aid agencies and foreign bodies.

The ambassadors and diplomats’ visit comes as the United Nations agency the IOM said on Wednesday that more than 131,000 people are displaced in 29 accessible locations in Tigray.