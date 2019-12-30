27 die in Ethiopia in head-on collision involving bus, overloaded minibus

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) — Twenty seven people were killed after an overloaded minibus collided head-on with another bus on Sunday in Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state, local police officials confirmed on Monday.

All the deceased 27 victims were aboard the minibus, which was supposed to carry no more than 14 passengers, state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported, quoting Aschalew Alemu, who heads the East Shewa Zone Police Office.

According to Alemu, 25 of the victims were reported dead soon after the collision, two others were confirmed to have died from their injuries on Monday.

Despite having one of the lowest per capita car ownership in the world, deadly traffic accidents, blamed on bad roads, flawed driving license issuance system, and lax enforcement of road safety, are common in the east African country.

Traffic accidents during the 2017/18 Ethiopian fiscal year killed some 5,118 people, up from the previous year’s 4,500, according to Ethiopia Federal Transport Authority.