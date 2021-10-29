2 US citizens fighting for Abiy in Ethiopia:confirmed

Breaking news,

Mekonnen Kebede , president of Amhara foundation found dead . He will be remembered as an American man died for his ex-land.

Hermela Aregawi has reduced the Tegarus who fight for their lives to rebels with the intent to belittle the struggle backed by the entire people of Tigray , and in doing so she clearly confirmed how she favor for Abiy and his fans, amhara elites, against Tigray and their safety.

She is the feminine version of banda , Mrs Hermela Aregawi.

The murderer’s Mekonen Kebede is an American national Ethiopian origin currently,he is directly participating in war against Tigriy and Oromia the guy is a primal war criminal hence,all Ethiopian diaspora please let we report the criminal acts of this murderer to international community.

Battlefield Ethiopia- Siege of Dessie day 2