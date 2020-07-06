160 plus People Killed in Ethiopian Unrest Following Murder of Popular Singer

160+ People Killed in Ethiopian Unrest Following Murder of Popular Singer

In Ethiopia, over 160 people have been killed during unrest following the murder of popular singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa last Monday. He was a member of the ethnic Oromo group and had once served five years behind bars as a political prisoner. His music became the soundtrack to anti-government protests that swept the country and led to the resignation of Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018, and the appointment of Abiy Ahmed, the country’s first Oromo leader. At least five people have been arrested in connection with Hundessa’s killing.