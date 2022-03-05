146 higher officials have been removed from their responsibilities in Sidama.

The Sidama Development Party secretariat has removed 146 higher officials who said they have not fulfilled their responsibilities. The party has given a warning to 238 leaders.

The party has passed its decision to remove the responsibility and warning “to change the country” the training and review stage of the party leaders and members ended yesterday.

Prosperity party head of Sidama office Mr. Abraham Marshalo has given a press release regarding the completion of the stage.

The head has pointed out that the party will not carry the party’s ethics and thinking and actions that have been removed from the party.

It has been clearly reviewed that there are problems that have made the people complain about data, privacy, benefit, ethnicity, laziness and other things that have made people complain about service.

Mr. Abraham has said that the party will not tolerate the small acts that are especially concerned about income, business and land administration that are making people complain about theft, bribery and similar.

According to this, 384 leaders who are involved in the problems of good governance have been identified and said that political decisions have been made.

146 of the political decisions were made to be removed from leadership, and 238 of them were warned. Mr. Abraham mentioned.

In addition, they have said that they have started working by a force from the prosecutors, police and others to investigate their lack of ethics to take legal action.

It has been announced that creating a permanent problem solving job opportunities for citizens, using the ability of the youth, knowledge and skills are issues that have reached a common agreement.

The party’s first meeting that is going to be held nationwide on the stage, the members representing the region have also announced that the election has been held.

Report:- Shewangzaw Wegayehu for Doche Vale / DW /