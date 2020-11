የፍፃሜው ጦርነት-በኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ የማንነት ያልሆነ ፖለቲካ – ብሄር አልቦ የሆነ የጋራ ማንነት የለም። 

” Constitutions are the ultimate battleground for nationalist politics in the multinational state, especially when competing nationalists are duelling for the hearts, minds, and identities of some of the same citizens. Many of the most explicit nationalist demands will call for changes to (or for resisting changes to) the constitution. There are at least two obvious reasons for this.

First, because the constitution can determine which national community will get to control which nation-building powers. In a federal or quasi-federal state, the constitution will decide whether it is the central government (typically controlled by the majority group in the state) or the provincial governments (which may be controlled by national minorities) that will have control over particular powers with significant nation-building potential, such as education, health and social services, communications, the military, powers to appoint constitutional court judges, and powers of taxation.”(p75)

