የኮሎኔል አብይ አህመድ የተስፋ መቁረጥ የክተት ጥሪ!!

If it is true, as OLA says, that it has “captured the main road running through North Shoa (from Addis) to Amhara state”, then OLA poses more immediate danger to Arat Kilo than the TDF.

— René Lefort (@rene_renelefort) August 10, 2021