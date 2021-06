የኮሎኔል አብይ አህመድ መጨረሻ ስሎቮዳን ሚሎሶቪችን ወይስ ሙአመር ጋዳፊን መቀላቀል???

This criminal against humanity soon face justice either at ICC OR on #gaddihaffi style, BUT what is the Ertrean fate as a poor and old aged nation in the Horn of Africa?. Eritreans fought a bitter war for more than 30 years for their liberation having strong support from both #Oromos and #Tegarus . Today, 30 years later , the Eritrean army considered worse than the #NAZI ARMY engaged on #GENOCIDE war against #TEGARU and #Oromos that badly damaged the reputation of Ertreans as a whole a people without moral and integrity. The future will tell us with whom they will have a cordial relationship in the Horn having acted as A #NaziArmy at 21century . We #NeverForGet